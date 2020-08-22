Global virus deaths cross 800,000, cases surge past 23m
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 11:42 PM BdST
The global death toll from the coronavirus has crossed 800,000 as cases surged past 23 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
The US is the hardest-hit country, accounting for almost 5.6 million cases and over 175,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India and the UK per number of deaths.
New York City has managed to contain the virus as it reopens, but risks an increase in cases later in the year, reports Reuters.
The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico is "under-represented" and "under-recognised" and testing is limited, the World Health Organisation's Dr Mike Ryan said.
India also reported a record daily jump of coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total of cases near 3 million and piling pressure on authorities to curb huge gatherings as a major religious festival began.
South Korea said it will roll out tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus nationwide as it battles a new outbreak spreading from the capital.
Saudi public sector employees will return to on-site work on Aug 30, state TV reported, quoting the human resources ministry, further relaxing coronavirus restrictions.
South Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 600,000, the health ministry said on Friday, although the number of new cases has been declining since a peak in July.
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, demonstrates a non-contact thermal thermometer with Richard Carranza, chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, during a news conference at New Bridges Elementary School, amid the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Bangladesh has recorded 2,265 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 292,625. The death toll climbed to 3,907 after 46 new fatalities were registered on Saturday.
