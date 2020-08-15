Coronavirus will leave Bangladesh by itself, says health minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2020 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 10:25 PM BdST
Health Minister Zahid Maleque believes the novel coronavirus will “leave Bangladesh by itself”.
He argues that that infections and deaths have dropped despite a full-fledged resumption of work in the country.“I don’t know whether a vaccine will be necessary at all,” Maleque said at a discussion at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Saturday.
“People don’t need to come to hospitals as they get treatment at home now. This is why the hospitals have fewer patients. We are happy that infection and death rates have dropped in the country.”
The government, however, has communicated with the countries that have developed potential COVID-19 vaccines, according to Maleque. He is scheduled to discuss the progress in securing vaccines with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.
The health ministry has benefited from Hasina’s “wise instructions” at a time when the entire world is struggling to contain the virus, Maleque said.
The coronavirus is “on its way out of the country” thanks to the doctors, nurses and medical technologists who worked relentlessly on instructions from the health ministry, he said.
“The country is returning to normal without a vaccine. Normal daily life has helped the economy keep rolling. The country is moving forward.”
“All these have been possible for the prime minister’s timely and brave decisions. The prime minister has been successful everywhere because she followed the ideals of her father,” Maleque said at the discussion marking National Mourning Day.
- Gonoshasthaya opens COVID-19 plasma centre
- Russia starts virus vaccine production
- Young adults report rising levels of depression
- UK buys more potential vaccines from J&J, Novavax
- Vietnam to buy Russian vaccine
- Can virus be transmitted from freight, packages?
- ACC quizzes ex-DG of health services
- WHO discussing vaccine with Russia
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
- OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
- Murtaja Baseer, a pioneer of surrealist art in Bangladesh, dies at 88
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine: Interfax
- Artist Murtaza Bashir hospitalised in Dhaka
- Barca's Pique calls for wholesale changes after 'shameful' Bayern defeat
- Trump's younger brother hospitalised in New York
- Bangladesh logs 2,644 virus cases, 34 deaths in a day