Bangladesh’s Gonoshasthaya hospital opens COVID-19 plasma centre

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Aug 2020 07:11 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 07:11 PM BdST

Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka has launched a plasma and blood donation centre in a bid to speed up the treatment of COVID-19 patients amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It aims to collect plasma from 25 people, who have recovered from the coronavirus disease and thus have antibodies to fight the virus, daily.

COVID-19 patients will be able to get convalescent plasma therapy 24 hours a day at the centre at approximately Tk 5,000.

The immune system of an infected person creates natural antibodies to fight the virus. The antibodies grow in number over time in the plasma of an infected person. Through plasma therapy, the antibodies are used to treat other infected patients.

Dr MA Khan, professor of Dhaka Medical College's haematology department who touted the use of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh in early April, inaugurated the Gonoshasthaya Plasma Centre on Saturday.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, and Dr Bijon Kumar Sil, the lead researcher Gonoshasthaya Pharmaceuticals, were present during the inaugural ceremony.

