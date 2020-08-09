US sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2020 09:28 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2020 09:28 AM BdST
The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.
With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world's total.
The grim milestone comes as President Donald Trump signed executive orders intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress.
On Friday, the US Labour Department reported that US employment growth slowed considerably in July, underscoring an urgent need for additional government aid.
Dr Anthony Fauci told Reuters on Wednesday there could be at least one vaccine that works and is safe by year-end. But Trump offered a more optimistic view, saying it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine by the time of the Nov 3 presidential election.
- US coronavirus cases top 5 million
- Why the coronavirus is more likely to ‘superspread’ than the flu
- Virus vaccine may only be partially effective: Fauci
- China quarantines village after death from plague
- Even asymptomatic people carry the virus in high amounts
- Hong Kong to offer free coronavirus testing
- Virus cases top 250,000
- AstraZeneca in first vaccine deal with Chinese company
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
- Terrorists open fire during cricket match in Pakistan
- ‘I don't want to fly again’: Surviving India's worst crash in 10 years
- Messi helps Barca sink Napoli to reach last eight
- Bangladesh bringing high-speed internet to remote islands via Bangabandhu Satellite
- Bangladesh reports 2,611 new virus cases, deaths rise by 32
- DMP transfers six top officers of Mirpur, Pallabi after police station blast
- Hasina wrote to Trump to get Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury back: Momen
- Family to apply for extension of Khaleda’s suspended prison sentence
- Seven dead after bus rams autorickshaw in Mymensingh