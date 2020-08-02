US records over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Aug 2020 08:45 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2020 08:45 AM BdST
US coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy.
The United States recorded 1.87 million new cases in July, bringing total infections to 4.5 million, for an increase of 69%. Deaths in July rose 20% to nearly 154,000 total.
The biggest increases in July were in Florida, with over 310,000 new cases, followed by California and Texas with about 260,000 each. All three states saw cases double in June.
Cases also more than doubled in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to the tally.
Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York had the lowest increases, with cases rising 8% or less.
The United States shattered single-day global records when it reported over 77,000 new cases on July 16. During July, 33 out of the 50 U.S. states had one-day record increases in cases and 19 set records for their rise in deaths in 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally.
After a rapid acceleration in cases, the outbreak appears to be stabilizing in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Health officials are now concerned the outbreak has migrated to the Midwest from summer travel.
The news that more states could be hard hit by the virus comes a day after the U.S. reported that gross domestic product collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate in the second quarter, the nation's worst economic performance since the Great Depression.
- Russia preparing mass vaccination against virus
- Why contact tracing is failing in many US states
- Sanofi, GSK snag biggest vaccine deal yet
- Pfizer, BioNTech to supply 120m vaccine doses to Japan
- Antibody drug lowers death risk in elderly patients
- Lead levels in 1 in 3 children too high: study
- J&J vaccine protects monkeys: study
- Coronavirus could dodge some treatments
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Eid cattle traders in Dhaka stare at 'disaster'
- Ex-army officer dies in Teknaf police fire
- Random cattle slaughter, health rules defiance mark Eid in Dhaka amid pandemic
- Kuwait bans air travellers from Bangladesh, 30 other countries over coronavirus risks
- Hasina at the helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
- Bangladesh logs 2,199 new virus cases, another 21 die
- How virus spreads on Hatia, a remote island in Bangladesh
- Ten crushed to death in Indian crane collapse
- Prayers in a pandemic: Bangladesh celebrates Eid amid hopes, nervousness