WHO says COVID-19 by far its worst global health emergency

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Jul 2020 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2020 09:40 PM BdST

The new coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 16 million people is easily the worst global health emergency the World Health Organisation (WHO) has faced, its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing masks to avoiding crowds, would the world be able to beat it, Tedros added at a virtual news briefing in Geneva.

"Where these measures are followed, cases go down. Where they are not, cases go up," he said, praising Canada, China, Germany and South Korea for controlling outbreaks.

