WHO says COVID-19 by far its worst global health emergency
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jul 2020 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2020 09:40 PM BdST
The new coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 16 million people is easily the worst global health emergency the World Health Organisation (WHO) has faced, its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing masks to avoiding crowds, would the world be able to beat it, Tedros added at a virtual news briefing in Geneva.
"Where these measures are followed, cases go down. Where they are not, cases go up," he said, praising Canada, China, Germany and South Korea for controlling outbreaks.
More stories
- Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases
- Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16m
- Record coronavirus cases in every global region
- Govt alone isn’t responsible for graft: new DG of health
- Record daily spike in global virus cases
- What keeps malnourished children from growing
- India approves favipiravir to treat COVID-19
- Regulators cooperating to speed vaccine approval: WHO
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh stops ex-minister Shajahan’s daughter flying to London over fake COVID-19 pass
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Bangladesh medical student dies of COVID-19 after her newborn baby’s death
- Chinese firm proposes $300m investment in Bangabandhu Industrial City
- Your coronavirus antibodies are disappearing. Should you care?
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- Govt transfers 28 DGHS officials amid coronavirus epidemic
- Bangladesh aims to preserve nature that bounced back amid pandemic
- Thailand arrests three Bangladeshis for ‘illegal border crossing’
- Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices