Government alone isn’t responsible for corruption, says new DG of health
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2020 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2020 11:34 AM BdST
Abul Bashar Md Khurshid Alam, the new director-general of the health services directorate, has said everyone has to take responsibility for the corruption in the health sector.
"We are all responsible for corruption. It is foolish to point our fingers only at the government.”
“If we do not practise honesty ourselves, it will not be possible to prevent corruption in any way,” Alam said after arriving in Dhanmondi to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday.
Asked about the challenges awaiting him, Alam said, "It is definitely going to be a big challenge for the health sector as we move forward. I will try to overcome the problems we are facing in this ongoing crisis.”
Alam called on journalists to stand by the government amid the pandemic.
"You must criticise the government and point out the mistakes. I would say you must also highlight our good work.”
The Health Services Division announced the appointment of Alam, hours after terminating a contract with Dr Abul Kalam Azad on Jul 23.
Azad came into charge on Sep 1, 2016. His contract was extended by two years after the end of his government tenure.
But in the face of severe criticism amid the coronavirus crisis, Azad resigned from his post on Jul 21.
Alam, the new chief of DGHS, passed MBBS from Sir Salimullah Medical College. Before becoming the chairman of the DMC’s surgery department, he had headed the same department at Cumilla Medical College. He had also worked at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.
- Record daily spike in global virus cases
- What keeps malnourished children from growing
- India approves favipiravir to treat COVID-19
- Regulators cooperating to speed vaccine approval: WHO
- Why COVID-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates
- BSMMU sues supplier for ‘fake’ masks
- Why some mosquitoes prefer humans
- Health services director removed
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests ruling party-linked supplier over fake N95 mask scam
- BSMMU sues Aparajita for supplying ‘fake’ masks to health workers
- Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi man who appeared in Al Jazeera documentary
- Bangladesh gold prices reach record high amid pandemic
- Why COVID-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates
- A Saudi spy chief hid abroad. With appeals and threats, MBS tried to bring him back
- Thousands gather around Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers
- EU eyes COVID-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance: sources
- Bangladesh reports 2,548 new virus cases, another 35 die
- Bangladesh appoints Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery, as DG of health services