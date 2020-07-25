Government alone isn’t responsible for corruption, says new DG of health

"We are all responsible for corruption. It is foolish to point our fingers only at the government.”

“If we do not practise honesty ourselves, it will not be possible to prevent corruption in any way,” Alam said after arriving in Dhanmondi to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday.

Asked about the challenges awaiting him, Alam said, "It is definitely going to be a big challenge for the health sector as we move forward. I will try to overcome the problems we are facing in this ongoing crisis.”

Alam called on journalists to stand by the government amid the pandemic.

"You must criticise the government and point out the mistakes. I would say you must also highlight our good work.”

The Health Services Division announced the appointment of Alam, hours after terminating a contract with Dr Abul Kalam Azad on Jul 23.

Azad came into charge on Sep 1, 2016. His contract was extended by two years after the end of his government tenure.

But in the face of severe criticism amid the coronavirus crisis, Azad resigned from his post on Jul 21.

Alam, the new chief of DGHS, passed MBBS from Sir Salimullah Medical College. Before becoming the chairman of the DMC’s surgery department, he had headed the same department at Cumilla Medical College. He had also worked at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.