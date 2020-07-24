Cipla gets India approval to sell COVID-19 drug favipiravir
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2020 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 06:52 PM BdST
Cipla Ltd has received Indian regulatory approval to sell anti-viral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19, the drugmaker said on Friday, as coronavirus infections in the world's third worst-hit nation show no sign of abating.
The Drug Controller General of India granted Cipla accelerated approval to make and sell favipiravir in an effort to meet the "urgent and unmet" need for COVID-19 treatment options in the country, the company said.
Indian drugmakers including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are racing to supply generic versions of favipiravir, originally developed by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp as Avigan for treating influenza.
India reported over 49,000 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus with 740 new deaths on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in cases, as officials in some states complained of shortages of vital drugs for those hospitalized.
Globally, coronavirus cases have crossed 15.5 million.
Cipla said it would launch favipiravir as "Ciplenza" in the first week of August, priced at 68 Indian rupees (91 cents) per 200 mg tablet.
Separately on Friday, much smaller Indian drugmaker Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it would launch its own version of favipiravir, priced at 39 rupees per tablet.
Glenmark, meanwhile, sells a tablet of favipiravir for 75 rupees, with a patient typically requiring 122 tablets over 14 days for a treatment course, the company said. On Thursday, Glenmark said its version of the drug had showed promise in a late-stage clinical trial.
- BSMMU sues supplier for ‘fake’ masks
- Why some mosquitoes prefer humans
- Health services director removed
- Govt scraps DGHS chief Azad’s contract
- Sinopharm vaccine could be ready by year-end
- Court shuts Barishal diagnostic centre over fraud
- Late-stage trial of favipiravir shows promise
- Oxford vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery, as DG of health services
- Bangladesh gold prices reach record high amid pandemic
- Ex-DG of health Azad ‘eludes’ police over JKG COVID-19 test scam
- US sets global benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine price at around the cost of a flu shot
- BSMMU sues Aparajita for supplying ‘fake’ masks to health workers
- Dipu Moni threatens rumourmongers with legal action
- China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston
- WHO chief denounces 'unacceptable' comments questioning his independence
- India toughens public procurement rules for bidders from bordering nations, seen aimed at China
- Thousands gather around Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers