BSMMU sues Aparajita for supplying ‘fake’ masks to health workers

On Thursday, BSMMU Proctor Syed Mozaffor Ahmed filed the case with Shahbag Police Station, said Inspector Abul Hasan.

The BSMMU issued a work order to Aparajita on Jun 27 to supply 11,000 masks, according to the case dossier.

The company supplied 1,300 masks in the first lot on Jun 30, 460 in the second and 1,000 in the third on Jul 2 and 700 in the fourth lot on Jul 13 to the hospital.

The masks supplied in the first and second lots were flawless, but the masks in the third and fourth batches were found to be faulty when distributed and used.

The quality of the masks fell short of the specifications, according to the case document. Users found some masks with torn straps, while misspelt English words were printed on some of them.

Due to these flaws, the authority realised that those masks were of low quality and the frontline fighters in the COVID-19 epidemic may risk their lives by using those.

BSMMU served notice on Aparajita owner Sharmin Jahan on Jul 18, seeking an explanation. In reply, Sharmin ‘apologised’ in a written statement on Jul 20, which is equivalent to a confessional statement, Proctor Mozaffor Ahmed said in the case.

The hospital started providing treatment for the coronavirus patients on Jul 4.