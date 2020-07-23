Barishal diagnostic centre forged a dead doctor's signature for test reports before shutdown
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2020 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 01:24 PM BdST
A mobile court has sealed off a diagnostic centre in Barishal and has sentenced three people to six months in prison over a medical report fraud.
The raid was carried out at the Central Medical Services on Jordan Road on Wednesday, said Barisal District Administration Executive Magistrate Ziaur Rahman.
The men have been identified as Jasim Uddin Milon, owner of the Central Medical Services, AK Chowdhury and Dr Noor A Sarwar Saikat.
Acting on a tip-off, the court raided the diagnostic centre with a civil surgeon and members of the Rapid Action Battalion, said Ziaur. The centre was spotted preparing a pathology report signed by Dr Gazi Amanullah Khan who had died earlier.
Besides, it was also using the name of Dr Emdadullah Khan, who had also died recently, on its signboard.
“Dr Noor A Sarwar Saikat had been deceiving the patients by posing as a doctor at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital,” Ziaur said.
