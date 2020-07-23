Bangladesh removes health services director Aminul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2020 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 06:20 PM BdST
The government has removed Aminul Hasan, director (hospitals and clinics) of the Directorate General of Health Services, from his post after terminating the contract of the agency's chief Abul Kalam Azad amid a series of scandals related to COVID-19 tests.
In an order issued on Thursday, the health directorate announced that Aminul has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) as part of a major shake-up of the key agency during the battle against the pandemic.
He will be replaced by DGHS Deputy-Director Dr Md Farid Hossain Mia.
The health directorate has recently been mired in controversy ever since it emerged that government hospitals were supplied with ordinary surgical masks passed off as N95, a type of respirator that is crucial for health workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Govt terminates DGHS chief Abul Kalam Azad's contract amid COVID-19 scandals
Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
When the fake coronavirus test scams involving Regent Hospital and JKG Health Care started to come out, a spat between the DGHS and the health ministry sprang out in the open as well, culminating in Azad's resignation.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the government moved to form a taskforce to probe the irregularities plaguing the health directorate.
"This powerful taskforce will look into the activities of hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities in the country to see if they are committing any irregularities."
- Sinopharm vaccine could be ready by year-end
- Court shuts Barishal diagnostic centre over fraud
- Late-stage trial of favipiravir shows promise
- Oxford vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out
- Abul Kalam Azad quits
- China requires negative COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers
- Black children more likely to die after surgery than White: study
- ‘Fake’ N-95 masks supplied to BSMMU
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire from hand sanitiser burns doctor couple in Dhaka
- Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors
- Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO's Ryan
- Covered van crashes into passenger vehicle, kills seven in Cox’s Bazar
- Health taskforce on the way as Bangladesh grapples with COVID-19 scams
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- Infant killed in Bangshal gas line explosion, three others injured
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash