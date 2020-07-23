Bangladesh removes health services director Aminul

In an order issued on Thursday, the health directorate announced that Aminul has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) as part of a major shake-up of the key agency during the battle against the pandemic.

He will be replaced by DGHS Deputy-Director Dr Md Farid Hossain Mia.

The health directorate has recently been mired in controversy ever since it emerged that government hospitals were supplied with ordinary surgical masks passed off as N95, a type of respirator that is crucial for health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

When the fake coronavirus test scams involving Regent Hospital and JKG Health Care started to come out, a spat between the DGHS and the health ministry sprang out in the open as well, culminating in Azad's resignation.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the government moved to form a taskforce to probe the irregularities plaguing the health directorate.

"This powerful taskforce will look into the activities of hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities in the country to see if they are committing any irregularities."