Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2020 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 08:15 PM BdST
The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday.
The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, preserving hopes it could be in use by the end of 2020.
"The end of the year target for getting vaccine roll-out, it's a possibility but there's absolutely no certainty about that because we need three things to happen," Sarah Gilbert told BBC Radio.
She said it needed to be shown to work in late-stage trials, there needed to be large quantities manufactured, and regulators had to agree quickly to license it for emergency use before large numbers of people could be vaccinated.
England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his deputy Jonathan Van-Tam took differing views on the potential timeline.
"The chance of us getting a vaccine before Christmas that actually is highly effective are, in my view, very low," Whitty told lawmakers.
Van-Tam, however, said he was "cautiously optimistic that we will have some vaccine this side of Christmas."
The Oxford scientists had eyed a million doses of the potential vaccine to be produced by September.
Although the deal with AstraZeneca has provided manufacturing capacity to do that, the lower prevalence of the novel coronavirus in Britain has complicated the process of proving its efficacy.
Late-stage trials crucial for providing data are under way in Brazil and South Africa and are due to start in the United States also.
There are no approved vaccines yet for COVID-19, but the World Health Organization has said AstraZeneca's shot is one of the leading candidates.
- China requires negative COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers
- Black children more likely to die after surgery than White: study
- ‘Fake’ N-95 masks supplied to BSMMU
- Coronavirus vaccine developers report promising results
- Wave of virus study results raise hope for vaccines
- Avoid unauthorised hospitals: DGHS
- Human trial of AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise
- Vulnerable border community battles virus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- RAB arrests Shahabuddin hospital MD Faisal Al Islam over unapproved COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh to allow foreign nationals to renew visas without fines amid pandemic
- HK tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases hit record
- DGHS urges patients to avoid unauthorised hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, tests
- ‘Ugly face’: US and China trade barbs in Myanmar as South China Sea rift deepens
- Turkey suspends flights to Iran-Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak
- US adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs
- ISPR statement: Lt Gen Hasan Sarwardy’s behaviour ‘discomforting, embarrassing’
- Pelosi says Trump will be 'fumigated out' if he refuses to leave after White House loss