‘Fake’ N-95 masks supplied to BSMMU, say doctors

The BSMMU established a separate centre with 370 beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients on Jun 24. At least 45 resident doctors work in groups there to treat the COVID-19 patients. Most of the the doctors complained about the fake N-95 masks.

Doctors receive five masks each to use for seven days when they begin their shift. The group that started duty on Jun 24 received “quality” masks, but those in the third group starting duty on Jul 28 received the masks with “substandard” quality.

At least 10 among the 23 English words written on the masks are misspelt. Doctors said the straps came off the masks when they tried to wear them. The inside of the mask looks different. “All these raise doubt if those were original masks," said a doctor at the coronavirus centre of BSMMU seeking anonymity.

"Everyone complained to the director about it. He changed those and gave us new masks, but those have flaws too. None of these are original N-95 masks."

"Original N-95 masks have log numbers written on them, but none of these masks have it. They don't have the original seal and the colour looks different too," another doctor told bdnews24.com

"We informed the authority about the issue and they said the masks could be faulty. They said they would change the masks. Some of us are still using the faulty masks, while some have bought original masks by themselves."

Doctors are worried as they face risk of contagion due to the fake masks while treating the COVID-19 patients.

"Mask is the most important gear among the protective equipment of a doctor. The American N-95 masks provide 95 percent protection against the pathogen. We'll have no protection if the masks are fake," said a doctor.

Brig Gen Zulfiquer Ahmed Amin, director of BSMMU, did not respond to multiple calls and mobile text messages sent by bdnews24.com for comment.

BSMMU VC Dr Kanak Kanti Barua did not respond to the phone calls either.

No details were found on the origin and supplier of the N-95 masks provided to BSMMU.

Amid the coronavirus epidemic, JMI Hospital Requisite Mfg Ltd supplied surgical masks stuffed in N-95 packets to Mugda General Hospital in March. The government later opened a probe into the scam.