DGHS urges patients to avoid unauthorised hospital for COVID-19 treatment, tests

It came in the wake of the coronavirus testing scam and other irregularities involving Regent Hospital, Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital and JKG Health Care.

Regent and JKG had been treating coronavirus patients and collecting samples with government approval.

But the approvals were revoked after it came to light that the institutions had been issuing fake COVID-19 test reports among other irregularities.

Many private hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country are reportedly scamming patients by diagnosing and treating them without government approval, proper kits, equipment and skilled personnel, the DGHS said in a statement.

These institutions are deceiving people on the pretext of proper diagnosis and treatment, jeopardising their lives in the process, it added.

"Under the circumstances, the public is advised to undergo COVID-19 tests and treatment only at government hospitals and government-approved private hospitals and diagnostic centres," said Dr Mostafa Moin Uddin, the joint member secretary of the committee on information management, mass communication and community mobilisation regarding COVID-19.

The DGHS also urged the people to report anyone found to be engaging in fraudulent activities to the local health authorities, administration and law enforcement.