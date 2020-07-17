Home > Health

India's coronavirus cases cross 1 million

Published: 17 Jul 2020 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2020 10:40 AM BdST

India's cases of novel coronavirus crossed the million mark, the health ministry data showed on Friday, as infections spread out into the smaller towns and the countryside following the lifting of a vast lockdown.

Only the United States and Brazil have a higher number of cases. India's total deaths stood at 25,602 the health ministry said.

