Bangladesh reports 3,533 virus cases, 33 deaths in daily count

The body count surged to 2,457 with 33 new fatalities reported in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The government confirmed that 1,796 people have recovered in the same period, with the total count of recoveries rising to 105,023.

Globally, over 13.32 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 578,628 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.