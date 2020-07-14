Minister denies knowledge of Regent deal
Health Minster Zahid Malik says he had no prior knowledge of the health directorate's contract with Regent Hospital, allowing the unlicenced healthcare facility to treat COVID-19 patients.
He made the claim after the health directorate pointed the finger at the ministry for the deal with the hospital owned by controversial businessman Mohammed Shahed aka Shahed Karim.
After the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the DGHS on Mar 21 gave Regent Hospital its approval for the treatment of COVID-19 even though it had not renewed its licence. Health Minister Malik was present at the signing ceremony.
The authorities later shut down the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital on Jul 6 in Dhaka on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities after the Rapid Action Battalion raided the Uttara branch.
The ministry and the health directorate have been trading blame over the matter for the last few days but Malik claimed there were 'no problems' between the two agencies.
In a letter to Director-General Abul Kalam Azad the next day, the ministry gave the directorate three days to explain its comments.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the health minister said: "We were happy that a new hospital had stepped forward to treat coronavirus patients. Private hospitals were hesitant about treating coronavirus patients at the time."
According to Malik, the health ministry did not play any part in the selection of Regent Hospital as a COVID-19 treatment facility.
"The health directorate followed the procedure and assigned the hospital. If the ministry gave any orders, it would be in the file. Let's see what their explanation is."
