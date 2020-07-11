Gilead analysis shows remdesivir reduced coronavirus death risk, more studies needed
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2020 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2020 12:36 PM BdST
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday an analysis showed its antiviral remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but cautioned that rigorous clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.
Remdesivir has been at the forefront of the global battle against COVID-19 after the intravenously administered medicine helped shorten hospital recovery times, according to data in April from a separate US government trial.
That study showed a trend toward better survival for remdesivir but the difference was not statistically significant.
In the latest analysis, Gilead said it analysed data from 312 patients treated in its late-stage study and a separate real-world retrospective cohort of 818 patients with similar characteristics and disease severity.
Gilead's late-stage study evaluated the safety and efficacy of five-day and 10-day dosing durations of remdesivir in hospitalized patients. The study did not have a placebo comparison.
Dr. Susan Olender from Columbia University Irving Medical Center said in the Gilead statement that the analysis draws from a real-world setting and serves as an important adjunct to clinical trial data even as it is not as vigorous as a randomized controlled trial.
However, Dr. Walid Gellad, a professor at University of Pittsburgh’s medical school, called it "a joke" to compare clinical trial data with observational data and conclude anything definitive about mortality.
"The mortality in the remdesivir trials has generally been lower for both control and intervention groups than other trials and other real world cohorts I've seen," Gellad said in an email.
"The real world patients are taken care of at different hospitals than those in the trial and potentially different adjunct treatments. They're different."
Findings from the analysis showed that 74.4% of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0% of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.
The mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir in the analysis was 7.6% at Day 14, compared with 12.5% among patients not on remdesivir.
The US government trial in April showed that patients given remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those given a placebo.
Gilead's shares rose 2% to $76.27 in afternoon trading.
- US sets record in virus cases for third day
- Skin whiteners with mercury remain online
- Tapentadol declared as narcotic substances
- Timing key to success in plasma therapy
- These scientists raced to find a COVID-19 drug. Then the virus found them
- Virus can be airborne indoors, WHO concedes
- Gilead tests inhalable form of remdesivir
- Global coronavirus cases cross 12 million
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in 'fitting end' to marriage, Depp tells court
- Wife says not all news about Regent Hospital’s Shahed is correct
- Bangladesh blacklists Tapentadol painkiller as narcotic substances
- Erdogan signs decree allowing Hagia Sophia to be used as a mosque again
- Mayor of S Korean capital found dead after writing apology to 'everyone'
- Bangladesh reports 2,949 virus cases, 37 deaths in daily count
- COVID-19 advisory committee recommends Eid cattle market ban in four cities
- Hasina seeks explanation about fake COVID-19 test reports
- China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over COVID-19