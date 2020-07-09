Home > Health

Brazil surpasses 1.7 million coronavirus cases, nearly 68,000 dead

Published: 09 Jul 2020 08:52 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 08:56 AM BdST

Brazil exceeded 1.7 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, and the disease has killed a total of 67,964 people, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 44,571 new cases and an additional 1,223 deaths from the disease, ministry data showed.

