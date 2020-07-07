Govt orders shutdown of Regent Hospital branches over fake virus test reports
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2020 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 06:53 PM BdST
The government has ordered a shutdown of two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara and Mirpur on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports.
The authorities found evidence of other sorts of irregularities at the hospital as well, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice on Tuesday.
Citing media reports, the directorate said the hospital was charging patients a huge amount “wrongfully”.
The other irregularities found at the hospital included the refusal to renew its licence despite repeated reminders.
A Rapid Action Battalion mobile court launched raids on the hospital branches on Monday and sealed them off on Tuesday after finding dozens of fake coronavirus test reports. The hospital embezzled Tk 14.7 million from thousands of patients by issuing the fake reports, the RAB said.
The hospital began treating COVID-19 patients in March. It had no permission to run RT-PCR tests for coronavirus.
