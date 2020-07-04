BSMMU to open 370-bed unit to treat COVID-19 patients
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 12:48 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 12:48 AM BdST
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU is opening a 370-bed unit on Saturday to treat coronavirus patients.
The unit consists of 250 beds in its cabin block and 120 general ward beds at the Betar Bhaban building of the hospital in Dhaka’s Shahbagh.
It will treat patients with severe illness at the cabin block and charge them only rent. Those to be admitted to Betar Bhaban unit will not be charged rent.
The rent for VIP cabin is Tk 4,025 a day and general cabin Tk 1,025.
The cabin block beds have medical oxygen supply and include 24 from the emergency department and 15 from the intensive care unit.
The hospital has set up a separate central facility to supply oxygen to the COVID-19 patients.
Patients with low oxygen saturation and breathing problem will be admitted to the cabin block, said BSMMU Director Brig Gen Zulfiker Ahmed Amin.
Three teams will treat the patients at the “Corona Centre” in turns on a weekly basis. Up to 300 health workers, including 60 doctors, will be treating patients at the unit every week.
