Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2020 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 10:39 AM BdST
Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the COVID-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence this has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said on Friday.
"I think it's quite widespread," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told Reuters on the sidelines of a briefing held by the UN journalists' association ACANU in Geneva.
The UN agency has so far collected 60,000 samples of the disease, she said.
Scientists at Scripps Research this month found that by April the mutated virus accounted for some 65% of cases submitted from around the world to a major database.
The genetic mutation in the new coronavirus, designated D614G, significantly increases its ability to infect cells and may explain why outbreaks in northern Italy and New York were larger than ones seen earlier in the pandemic, they found in a study.
Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, said at Friday's briefing the mutated strain had been identified as early as February and had been circulating in Europe and the Americas.
"So far, there is no evidence it leads to more severe disease," she said.
- A third of virus samples show mutation: WHO
- BSMMU to open COVID-19 unit
- India approves human trials for 2nd virus vaccine candidate
- US coronavirus cases hit new global record
- BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine shows potential
- 1,500 die with virus symptoms: report
- Novartis finalises $678m settlement
- US FDA issues guidance for vaccine approval
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from October
- Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found
- Minister blames BJMC for jute industry woes
- 8 policemen shot dead during anticrime raid in India’s Uttar Pradesh
- Bangladesh energy start-up SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation
- Bangladesh reports 3,114 new virus cases, 42 deaths
- bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account
- India's Modi visits Himalayan border where troops clashed with China