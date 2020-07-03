India approves human trials for second COVID-19 vaccine candidate
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2020 02:08 PM BdST
Zydus has received approval from Indian regulators to begin human studies for its COVID-19 vaccine contender, the drugmaker said on Friday, as the novel coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world's fourth worst-hit nation.
The potential vaccine showed a "strong immune response" in animal studies, and the antibodies produced were able to completely neutralize the wild type virus, Zydus, part of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, said in a statement to Indian stock exchanges.
India's approval for Zydus comes days after privately held Bharat Biotech got a similar green light for human studies for its vaccine candidate.
Zydus will begin human trials this month in over 1,000 subjects in multiple sites in India, it said. The company also plans to ramp up its production capacity for the vaccine contender to serve Indian and global demand, it added.
There were no safety concerns for the vaccine candidate in repeat dose toxicology studies, Zydus said. In rabbits, up to three times the intended human dose was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic.
No vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use against COVID-19, but more than a dozen from over 100 candidates globally are currently being tested in humans, and some have shown potential in early-stage trials.
The number of coronavirus infections in India surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, resulting in 17,834 deaths as authorities battled to contain the pandemic while easing lockdown rules.
Only the United States, Brazil and Russia have reported more cases than India.
- US coronavirus cases hit new global record
- BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine shows potential
- 1,500 die with virus symptoms: report
- Novartis finalises $678m settlement
- US FDA issues guidance for vaccine approval
- Coronavirus: Tap water is 'safe'
- US coronavirus cases rise by 47,000
- Global trial of hydroxychloroquine to resume
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Bangladesh moves to shut production at all state-owned jute mills
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 153,000; another 38 die
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Myanmar jade mine collapse kills at least 162
- 1,500 have died with COVID-19 symptoms in Bangladesh: report
- Did a mutation help the coronavirus spread? More evidence, but lingering questions
- State Minister of Water Resources Zahid Faruk contracts coronavirus
- Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is arrested