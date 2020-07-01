US FDA comes out with guidance for COVID-19 vaccine approval
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2020 06:59 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2020 06:59 PM BdST
The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released guidance for approving a coronavirus vaccine, saying the vaccine has to prevent or decrease disease severity in at least 50% of people who are inoculated.
More than 100 vaccines are being tested worldwide against the virus, which has claimed over 126,100 lives in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.
The Trump administration in May announced a programme called "Operation Warp Speed" to speed up the development of COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines, as the country has none approved for treating COVID-19.
Several companies such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are in the race to develop a vaccine.
"While the FDA is committed to expediting this work, we will not cut corners in our decisions," the FDA said on Tuesday.
Experts have said it could take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to be developed.
Vaccine developers have also been asked for data to support use during pregnancy and to show safety and effectiveness in children, the health regulator said.
"The guidelines are pretty standard, they look pretty much like influenza vaccine guidelines," Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Vaccine Research Group said.
"I don't think that's a high bar. I think that's a low to maybe an appropriate bar for a first-generation COVID-19 vaccine."
Flu vaccines are 30%-70% effective in any given year, according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee. The guidelines could be seen as a relatively high bar given the urgency to accelerate availability of a vaccine, Yee added.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States government's top infectious diseases expert, cautioned that there is no guarantee of a safe and effective vaccine.
- Coronavirus: Tap water is 'safe'
- US coronavirus cases rise by 47,000
- Global trial of hydroxychloroquine to resume
- Gilead gives a sight into drug market
- Why do a few coronavirus carriers infect many others?
- California has record jump in COVID-19 cases
- HIV drug has no benefit for virus patients: scientists
- Gilead prices remdesivir at $390 a vial in US
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3
- Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, dies at 75
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- DMCH director dismisses reports of Tk 200m in monthly food bills as false
- Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral
- Bangladesh health minister faces criticism, calls for sacking over coronavirus crisis handling
- BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Closure continues to elude four years on
- Indian Oil, Beximco sign LPG joint venture deal
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize