Actual coronavirus infections vastly undercounted, CDC data shows
>> Apoorva Mandavilli, The New York Times
Published: 28 Jun 2020 02:59 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 02:59 AM BdST
The number of coronavirus infections in many parts of the United States is more than 10 times higher than the reported rate, according to data released Friday by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC study found that in South Florida, just under 2% of the population had been exposed to the virus as of April 10, but the proportion is likely to be higher now given the surge of infections in the state. The prevalence was highest in New York City at nearly 7% as of April 1.
The numbers indicate that even in areas hit hard by the virus, an overwhelming majority of people have not yet been infected, said Scott Hensley, a viral immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved in the research.
“Many of us are sitting ducks who are still susceptible to second waves,” he said.
The difference between recorded infections and the actual prevalence in the data was highest in Missouri, where about 2.65% of the population was infected with the virus as of April 26, although many people might not have felt sick. This number is about 24 times the reported rate: nearly 162,000 compared with the 6,800 thought to have been infected by then.
The results confirm what some scientists have warned about for months: that without wider testing, scores of infected people go undetected and circulate the virus.
The CDC researchers tested samples from 11,933 people across six US regions during discrete periods from March 23 through May 3: the Puget Sound region of Washington, where the first COVID-19 case in the country was diagnosed, as well as New York City, South Florida, Missouri, Utah and Connecticut.
The samples were collected at commercial laboratories from people who came in for routine screening, such as cholesterol tests, and were evaluated for the presence of antibodies to the virus — which would indicate previous infection even in the absence of symptoms.
The researchers then estimated the number of infections in each area. New York City, for example, reported 53,803 cases by April 1, but the actual number of infections was 12 times higher, nearly 642,000.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
- Pandemic’s mental toll: More ripple than tsunami
- 'We thought this was only a respiratory virus'
- Virus emerged much earlier than thought: study
- Vaccine makers face biggest manufacturing challenge
- Congo announces end of Ebola outbreak in east
- Europe endorses remdesivir as virus treatment
- The world learns to live with virus
- Virus cases are soaring in Texas
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sex workers face hunger, abuse as coronavirus hits trade
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Dhaka’s Wari, a virus hotspot, will go into lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to cut down HSC exams in pandemic
- Kuwaiti businesswoman faces travel ban over links to Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Bangladesh reports 34 more virus deaths, caseload approaches 134,000
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Singapore hospital discharges Bangladeshi worker who nearly died of COVID-19
- Rajshahi University suspends teacher after arrest over Facebook post on Nasim
- Dhaka brokerage house owner goes into hiding, investors in distress