AstraZeneca, Scotland's Symbiosis sign deal for COVID-19 vaccine supply

   

Published: 24 Jun 2020 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 07:01 PM BdST

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has signed its tenth supply-and-manufacturing deal for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with Symbiosis Pharmaceutical for use in clinical trials, the Scottish private firm said on Wednesday.

"It is fantastic to see the continued success of Symbiosis in Scotland, and I applaud the vital work they are undertaking," Scotland's Trade Minister Ivan McKee said.

The companies did not provide any financial terms or details on how many units of the vaccine, AZD1222, will be produced under the agreement.

