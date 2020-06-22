WHO reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.
The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report.
Total global cases are over 8.7 million with more than 461,000 deaths, according to the WHO.
The previous record for new cases was 181,232 on June 18.
