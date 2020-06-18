Bangladesh virus crisis may continue for two to three years: health official
The novel coronavirus may remain in Bangladesh for at least two to three more years but the level of infections would drop, believes the director-general of health services.
Abul Kalam Azad appeared in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Thursday for the first time since his recent recovery from the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
“The coronavirus situation is not ending in two to three months,” he said, adding that his assumption is based on experiences of different other countries and opinions of public health experts.
“It will last for at least two to three more years, though the level of infection may not remain high,” he added.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh crossed the grim milestone of 100,000 on Thursday after the authorities detected the first patient on Mar 8. The government reported half of the cases in the past 16 days.
Azad urged the people to follow the health protocol properly to avoid infection.
“Please don’t neglect if you have symptoms; get treatment without waiting for test,” he said.
The health services DG defended the government decision to reopen offices and workplaces and allow public transports amid the surge in coronavirus cases, saying high unemployment rate may cause other health disasters like malnutrition.
