Self-cleaning mask can kill viruses with heat from phone charger, researchers say
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jun 2020 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 03:10 PM BdST
Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can kill the coronavirus with heat by drawing power from a mobile phone charger.
The disinfecting process takes about 30 minutes - and users should not wear the mask while it is plugged in, said Professor Yair Ein-Eli, who led the research team at Technion University in Haifa.
The new mask has a USB port that connects to a power source such as a standard cellphone charger that heats an inner layer of carbon fibers to up to 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit), high enough to kill viruses.
An Israeli researcher, part of a team which say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself and kill the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), takes part in a demonstration for Reuters at a laboratory in Haifa, northern Israel Jun 10, 2020. REUTERS
"You have to make it reusable and friendly, and this is our solution," he said about the invention.
The prototype looks like a standard N95 face mask, with a valve at the front and rubber bands to hold it in place around the head.
Israeli Professor Yair Ein-Eli, who led the research team which say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself and kill the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), takes part in a demonstration for Reuters at a laboratory in Haifa, northern Israel Jun 10, 2020. REUTERS
It will likely sell at a $1 premium over the price of a typical disposable face mask, the researchers say.
- US doctors sceptical of virus 'breakthrough'
- The coronavirus risks of everyday activities
- Two more doctors die from virus
- Dexamethasone hailed as ‘major breakthrough’
- NY virus survivor gets a $400,000 medical bill
- Singapore to start human trials of virus vaccine in August
- 1 in 5 people globally at risk of severe COVID-19
- Trump critical of FDA decision to revoke emergency use of drug
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards
- Indian army says 20 soldiers killed in border clashes with China
- Bangladesh resumes international flights after 3 months amid pandemic
- Pay cuts by 3 Bangladesh banks in pandemic anger employees
- Bangladesh reports 53 new virus deaths and 3,862 cases, both daily records
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely to protect for a year: CEO
- Bangladesh halts visas-on-arrival indefinitely amid virus crisis
- Bangladesh army to tighten vigilance in virus red zones