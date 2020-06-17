Gonoshasthaya testing kits for COVID-19 not effective: BSMMU

The kits were capable to accurately detect only 11-40% of COVID-19 cases in the first two weeks after those patients showed symptoms, according to Prof Barua.

“These kits are not effective for coronavirus detections,” he said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Barua commented on an assessment report filed by a panel of experts earlier in the day.

Gonoshasthaya submitted 200 homegrown kits to BSMMU for trials on May 13. The conclusion made by the university after 34 days of assessment dims hopes for rapid testing kits developed by Gonoshasthaya.

Bangladesh relies only on the RT-PCR testing system for coronavirus diagnosis. It is viewed as the most reliable testing system in the world to detect the novel coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

