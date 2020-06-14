Fauci: Slight coronavirus spikes may get out of control amid reopening
The top US infectious disease official, Dr Anthony Fauci, on Friday cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalisations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place.
As restrictions on economic activity are lifted, the United States was bound to see increased infections, Fauci told CNN.
"But when you start seeing more hospitalisations, that's a sure fire sign that you're in a situation where you're going in the wrong direction," Fauci said.
So far, more than 114,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. About half a dozen US states are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds.
Texas and North Carolina on Friday reported their highest hospitalisation rates since the pandemic began. But officials in both states point out they also have among the lowest rates of deaths from COVID-19.
Fauci underscored that increased hospitalisations was a worrying trend, however, and a sign that "maybe we need to slow down a little" on reopenings.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Friday that while his state's rise in hospitalisations and new cases were sobering, moving ahead with more reopenings was not off the table.
Texas has been at the forefront of states' efforts to reopen their economies and Governor Greg Abbott on Friday said in an interview with KYTX TV it would remain that way "because we have so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill."
"For every person in a hospital bed, there are 10 open, available hospital beds available for them," Abbott said. "So there's plenty of hospital capacity to be able to deal with COVID-19."
He added that there is "no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state."
