WHO recommends breastfeeding, says no live coronavirus found in mothers' milk
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2020 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2020 12:16 PM BdST
Breastfeeding mothers do not seem to be passing on the new coronavirus to their infants, and based on current evidence the benefits outweigh any potential risks of transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it had carefully investigated the risks of women transmitting COVID-19 to their babies during breastfeeding.
"We know that children are at relatively low risk of COVID-19, but are at high risk of numerous other diseases and conditions that breastfeeding prevents," Tedros told a news conference.
"Based on the available evidence, WHO’s advice is that the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any potential risks of transmission of COVID-19," he said.
Anshu Banerjee, a senior advisor in WHO's Department of Reproductive Health and Research, said that only "fragments" of the virus had been detected in breast milk, not live virus.
"So far we have not been able to detect live virus in breast milk," he said. "So the risk of transmission from mother to child so far has not been established."
- What you need to know about coronavirus now
- Campaigners frustrated despite cigarette price hike
- How a mosquito spit made vaccine could stop next epidemic
- Moderna enters final stage of vaccine test
- Health allocation raised by 23pc
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised soon
- Polish scientists design remote-controlled ventilator
- UK tests drugs as possible COVID-19 therapy
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 46 virus deaths and 3,471 cases, both daily records
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Two doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Former health minister Nasim still in critical condition
- Kamal says government didn’t think about how to fund budget amid pandemic
- Nina Ahmad, an immigrant from Bangladesh, wins primary race for Pennsylvania auditor general
- Minister Mozammel Haque, wife and aide diagnosed with COVID-19
- Money launderers are free to leave Bangladesh forever: Mustafa Kamal
- Bangladesh loses four doctors to COVID-19 in a day
- Mohammed Nasim, AL leader and former health minister, dies at 72