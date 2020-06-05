Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article
Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2020 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 02:19 AM BdST
Three of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients retracted the study on Thursday, citing concerns about the quality of the data behind it.
The anti-malarial drug has been controversial in part due to support from US President Donald Trump, as well as implications of the study published in British medical journal the Lancet last month.
The study's authors said Surgisphere, the company that provided the data, would not transfer the full dataset for an independent review and that they "can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources", according to Reuters.
The Lancet in a statement said "there are many outstanding questions about Surgisphere and the data that were allegedly included in this study."
The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday reported the World Health Organisation and a number of governments had changed their COVID-19 policies and treatments on the basis of flawed data from the little-known US healthcare analytics company.
The development also called into question the integrity of key studies published in some of the world’s most prestigious medical journals.
A Guardian investigation revealed Surgisphere’s handful of employees appeared to include a science fiction writer and an adult-content model.
It has provided data for multiple studies on COVID-19 co-authored by its Chief Executive Sapan Desai but has so far failed to adequately explain its data or methodology.
