Inovio plans human trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea in June

The company said the two-stage trial, conducted in collaboration with Seoul National University Hospital, would assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in 40 healthy adults, and later expand to enroll an additional 120 people.

Inovio, which is among the several companies looking to develop a vaccine to combat the pandemic, is also testing its vaccine in human trials in the United States. The company expects to begin mid-stage trial in mid-summer.

There is currently no approved treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. Experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop. Governments, drugmakers and researchers are working on around 100 vaccine programmes.