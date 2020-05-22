Home > Health

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death: study

Published: 22 May 2020 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2020 07:51 PM BdST

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which US President Donald Trump says he has been taking, was tied to increased risk of death in a study in 96,000 COVID-19 patients, according to a paper published in the Lancet.

The study found that people treated with hydroxychloroquine, or the closely related drug chloroquine, had higher risk of in-hospital death when compared to those who had not been given the drug.

