Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early-stage study
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2020 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 07:05 PM BdST
Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies that could "neutralise" the new coronavirus in patients in a small early stage clinical trial, sending its shares up 25%.
The levels of the antibodies were similar to those in blood samples of people who have recovered from COVID-19, early results from the study conducted by the National Institutes of Health showed.
Participants were given three different doses of the vaccine and Moderna said it saw dose-dependent increase in immunogenicity, the ability to provoke an immune response in the body.
The vaccine, mRNA-1273, was also found to be generally safe and well tolerated in the early-stage study, the drug developer said.
Moderna leads global efforts in developing a vaccine for the new coronavirus and last week, won the US health agency's "fast track" label to speed up the regulatory review. It is looking to begin late-stage trials in July.
- NY teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Raise tobacco prices: anti-tobacco groups
- Govt to hire 5,000 health technologists
- Concerned about crowds, gatherings: health minister
- How to preserve and store your greens
- Bringing the virus home
- Plasma collection begins, trials next week
- Gilead to end remdesivir trials
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- No one gets in or out of Dhaka, Bangladesh Police chief warns
- US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat
- Bangladesh private hospitals fail to pay doctors on time during shutdown: survey