Anti-tobacco groups demand increase in prices, taxes to fight COVID-19
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2020 05:40 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 05:40 AM BdST
The anti-tobacco organisations have demanded hike in prices and taxes of tobacco products in the upcoming national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year.
They revealed four-point proposal on Sunday saying these will help the government save lives by reducing the number of smokers and consumers of other tobacco products.
These will prevent 6 million premature deaths in the long run, encourage nearly 2 million current adult smokers to quit and at the same time reduce the risk of death from coronavirus infection.
Implementation of the proposals will raise up to Tk 110 billion in additional revenues that may come in handy to bear coronavirus-related medical expenses and implementation of stimulus packages, they said in a statement.
The four proposals are:
>> Introducing a two-tier pricing system in place of four tiers so that the customers cannot switch between slabs and brands.
>> Elimination of price distinction between filtered cigarette and non-filtered bidis.
>> Increase the price of smokeless tobacco such as jarda and gul.
>> Impose a 3 percent surcharge on retail prices of all tobacco products.
Anti-tobacco groups ACD and YPSA, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, National Heart Foundation, TABINAJ and BITA made the proposals in a joint initiative by PROGGA and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance or ATMA.
Economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, the convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Naznin Ahmed, senior research fellow of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, Mahfuz Kabir, research director of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, and AAMS Arefin Siddique, former vice chancellor of the University of Dhaka, among other distinguished citizens, threw their support behind the proposals.
- Raise tobacco prices: anti-tobacco groups
- Govt to hire 5,000 health technologists
- Concerned about crowds, gatherings: health minister
- How to preserve and store your greens
- Bringing the virus home
- Plasma collection begins, trials next week
- Gilead to end remdesivir trials
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- 'Hello learned Samsung': e-justice off to a rocky start in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh private hospitals fail to pay doctors on time during shutdown: survey
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo
- Police reinforce curbs on flow of people in and out of Dhaka during lockdown
- Shibli Rubayat, a teacher of banking and insurance, will head SEC for 4 years