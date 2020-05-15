Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
>> Reuters
Published: 15 May 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 15 May 2020 01:11 AM BdST
A closely watched coronavirus vaccine being developed by scientists at Oxford University appears protective in a small study of six monkeys, promising findings that led to the start of human trials late last month, US and British researchers reported on Thursday.
Related Stories
The preliminary findings, which have not undergone rigorous review by other scientists, appeared on the preprint server bioRxiv on Thursday.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca last month announced it had teamed up with researchers at the Oxford Vaccine Group and the Jenner Institute, which are developing the vaccine.
According to the report, some of the monkeys given a single shot of the vaccine developed antibodies against the virus within 14 days, and all developed protective antibodies within 28 days, before being exposed to high doses of the virus.
After exposure, the vaccine appeared to prevent damage to the lungs and kept the virus from making copies of itself there, but the virus was still actively replicating in the nose.
Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the monkey data were “very definitely” good news.
“It is one of the hurdles to be passed by the Oxford vaccine and it has cleared it well,” he said in an emailed comment.
Although success in monkeys is seen as a key step, many vaccines that protect monkeys in the lab ultimately fail to protect humans.
Evans said one key finding was particularly reassuring – that there was no evidence of immune-enhanced disease, in which instead of protecting against a virus, a vaccine actually makes the disease worse.
“This was a definite theoretical concern for a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and finding no evidence for it in this study is very encouraging,” he said.
Last month, British researchers started dosing human volunteers with the vaccine in a small safety trial, making it one of only a handful to have reached that milestone. As of May 13, 1,000 people have received the vaccine, the researchers said.
Other vaccines in human trials include those by Moderna Inc , Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE and China's CanSino Biologics Inc.
Globally, there are more than 100 experimental vaccines under development to fight the new coronavirus that has so far infected 4.39 million people and killed 296,847.
A vaccine that protects people from the coronavirus could end the pandemic, but finding one that works and manufacturing enough doses is a huge challenge.
Normally, it can take up to 10 years to develop a working vaccine, but the urgency of the pandemic has resulted in accelerated timelines, and some officials estimate a working vaccine could be available for emergency use as early as this fall.
- Oxford vaccine found protective in monkey study
- UK approves Roche virus antibody tests
- Health groups ask India to rescind remdesivir patents
- Abbott's fast test could be missing cases: study
- Virus may never go away: WHO
- A tale of two Japanese virus drugs
- Russia claims promising results in favipiravir trials
- China to expand virus testing
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid
- ‘This virus may never go away,’ WHO says
- Bangladesh may consider cancelling Saturday holiday to cover COVID-19 lockdown losses
- National Professor Anisuzzaman dies at 83
- Bangladesh public transports, travels to face strict restrictions until May 30
- Bangladesh confirms 1,041 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- Bangladesh’s stimulus package tops Tk 1 trillion
- Myanmar's army investigating soldiers over video of abuses
- Bangladesh to give Tk 2,500 to each of 5m households amid coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus is not causing ‘that many’ deaths in Bangladesh, health minister says