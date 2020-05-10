Home > Health

Govt finalises posts of 2,000 newly-recruited doctors amid virus crisis

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 May 2020 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 03:12 PM BdST

The government has finalised the posts of 2,000 newly-recruited doctors as part of the efforts to reinforce the public healthcare system to tackle a rampant coronavirus 19 outbreak across the country.

Their appointments as assistant surgeons during the 'national emergency' were confirmed by the health directorate on Saturday.

The medical officers will perform their duties at hospitals and organisations dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients until further notice. The doctors are set to take up their new posts on May 12.

At least 8,107 applicants were overlooked despite passing the written and oral tests in 39 special BCS exams due to a shortage of posts in the public health sector.

The Public Service Commission recommended recruiting 2,000 assistant surgeons from those who passed the special BCS exam, in a bid to ease the strain on the overburdened health sector.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice announcing their recruitment on May 4, asking the doctors to join work by May 12.

“The temporarily-recruited assistant surgeons will have to provide services to COVID-19 patients and their performance will determine whether they'll get the jobs on a permanent basis,” the order said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.