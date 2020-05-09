Three New York children have died from rare illness tied to COVID-19: governor
>> Reuters
Published: 09 May 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 10:19 PM BdST
Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Saturday.
Cuomo had on Friday disclosed the death of a 5-year old linked to the coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which was the first known fatality tied to the rare illness in New York.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Russia's ventilators: plentiful, but often old and sometimes broken
- Eskayef, Beximco submit samples of COVID-19 drug remdesivir to regulator
- A drug cocktail hastens recovery in some coronavirus patients
- This is the future of the pandemic
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Wuhan market had role in virus outbreak, but more research needed: WHO
- FDA paves way for home testing of coronavirus
- After recovery from the coronavirus, most people carry antibodies
- Pregnant mothers, newborns threatened by healthcare strains during pandemic: UNICEF
- South Korea tracks new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul nightclubs
Most Read
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
- Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown
- Tamim chats live on Facebook, Instagram with ODI teammates to keep spirits up
- This is the future of the pandemic