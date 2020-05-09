Home > Health

Three New York children have died from rare illness tied to COVID-19: governor

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 May 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 10:19 PM BdST

Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Saturday.

Cuomo had on Friday disclosed the death of a 5-year old linked to the coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which was the first known fatality tied to the rare illness in New York.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ECMO Centre of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52 in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2020. REUTERS

Russia's ventilators are often old, sometimes broken

Two ampules of remdesivir are pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS

Eskayef, Beximco submit remdesivir samples

FILE - Patients are treated for COVID-19 in Ponte San Pietro, Italy, March 23, 2020. Patients with mild to moderate Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, appeared to improve more quickly if they were treated with a three-drug cocktail, compared with a group receiving just a two-drug combination, scientists reported on Friday. (Fabio Bucciarelli/The New York Times)

Virus drug cocktail shows positive signs

Garment workers return from a workplace as factories reopened after the government has eased the restrictions amid concerns over the coronavirus disease in Dhaka. REUTERS

The future of the pandemic

An ampule of Ebola drug Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS

Remdesivir production begins in Bangladesh

Jenni Logue, a research scientist at the University of Washington, demonstrates how to secure a home coronavirus test kit sample for transportation to the lab for results, in Seattle, March 9, 2020. The New York Times

FDA paves way for coronavirus home testing

A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

Wuhan market had role in outbreak: WHO

A health worker in protective gear hands out a self-testing kit in a parking lot of Rose Bowl Stadium during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pasadena, California, US, Apr 8, 2020. REUTERS

Most COVID-19 survivors carry antibodies: study

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.