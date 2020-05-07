Home > Health

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 May 2020 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 10:21 PM BdST

Japan on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, making it the country's first officially authorised drug to tackle the coronavirus disease.

Japan reached the decision just three days after the US drugmaker filed for fast-track approval for the treatment.

"There has so far been no coronavirus medicine available here so it is a significant step for us to approve this drug," a Japanese health ministry official said at a press briefing. Remdesivir will be given to patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, he added.

With no other approved treatments for COVID-19, interest in the drug is growing around the world. Administered by intravenous infusion, it was granted authorisation last week by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Gilead says the drug has improved outcomes for people suffering from the respiratory disease and has provided data suggesting it works better when given in the early stages of infection.

Japan, with just over 16,000 infections and under 800 deaths, has recorded fewer cases than other major industrialised nations.

However, a steady rise in cases has put pressure on medical facilities in some parts of the country, and a drug that helps patients recover more quickly could help in freeing up hospital beds.

A trial performed by the US Institutes of Health (NIH) showed the drug cut hospital stays by 31% compared with a placebo treatment, although it did not significantly improve survival.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended a month-long state of emergency until the end of May in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan as yet does not know when it will get its first doses of remdesivir or how much, the health ministry official said.

Gilead on Tuesday said it was in discussion with several companies, including generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir in large quantities.

Remdesivir, which previously failed as a treatment for Ebola, is designed to disable the ability by which some viruses make copies of themselves inside infected cells.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A free coronavirus diagnostic test is seen, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, US, May 6, 2020. REUTERS

A possible quick test for the coronavirus

An ampule of Ebola drug Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS

Will Gilead price its virus drug for public good or profit?

An aerial view shows Italian cruise ship Costa Atlantica, which has crew members confirmed with cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, in Nagasaki, Japan April 26, 2020. Kyodo via REUTERS

Lax rules, missed warnings led to Japan's second virus  hot spot

FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. Reuters

CSL joins virus treatment race

In a photo provided by his father, Jayden Hadowar, 8, who was admitted to a New York hospital near death with an illness related to the coronavirus. A growing number of children have fallen ill with what doctors are calling “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome;” Jayden tested negative for the coronavirus but did have antibodies, suggesting he had contracted it earlier. .(Roup Hardowar via The New York Times

Children struck by virus-related illness

White House coronavirus task force members, including Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, White House coronavirus coordinator Dr Deborah Birx, Centres for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams listen to President Donald Trump during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 22, 2020. REUTERS

White House to wind down coronavirus task force

An ampule of Ebola drug remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Ulrich Perrey/Pool via REUTERS

Japan may approve remdesivir Thursday

A mother walks with her children to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Providence, Rhode Island, US, April 23, 2020. Reuters

15 children hospitalised in US with mysterious illness

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.