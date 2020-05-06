Top Australian biotech firm CSL joins virus treatment race
>> Reuters
Published: 06 May 2020 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 04:56 PM BdST
Australia's biggest biotech company CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start trials for an antibody product to treat people with the new coronavirus, joining a global rush to find a cure for a fast-spreading and potentially fatal illness.
CSL said in a statement it will test a blood plasma treatment for people with serious cases of the illness, formally called COVID-19, by collecting blood from people who have recovered from it and concentrating their virus-fighting antibodies.
The trial puts Australia's second most valuable company in the race to find a treatment for the illness for which there is still no verified vaccine or cure. Nearly 3.7 million people have caught the flu-like illness since it was first reported in China late last year, of whom nearly 260,000 have died.
Australian health minister Greg Hunt said in the statement the CSL facility would be one of the first in the world to start development of an "immunoglobulin that may provide benefit to seriously ill Australians in need of treatment".
Immunoglobulin refers to virus-fighting antibodies typically found in the blood cells of people who have recovered from a virus.
CSL, which started as a government laboratory called Commonwealth Serum Laboratories before it was privatised, said it would need blood plasma donations from about 800 people, collected by the Australian Red Cross, to produce enough immunoglobulin to treat between 50 and 100 seriously ill people under the trial.
Australia had recorded about 6,900 infections of the coronavirus, including 97 deaths, by Wednesday, according to government figures.
If a clinical trial succeeded, CSL said it would seek to register the product as COVID-19 Immunoglobulin with Australian regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration to allow its supply in Australia.
Shares of CSL, which has a market value of about $90 billion, were up 0.2% in late morning trade on Wednesday in a broader Australian stock market that was down 0.8%.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Children are falling ill with a baffling ailment related to COVID-19
- White House to wind down coronavirus task force as focus shifts to aftermath: Trump
- Remdesivir may be approved in Japan on Thursday: health minister
- 15 children are hospitalised in US with mysterious illness possibly tied to COVID-19
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Tanzania suspends medical chief after leader queries virus data
- US FDA orders companies to submit antibody test data
- EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid coronavirus crisis
- Can natural remedies help you fight the coronavirus?
- Just spit and wait: new coronavirus test offers advantages
Most Read
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Restart of economy giving rise to coronavirus infections in Bangladesh: health minister
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough': minister
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
- 15 funerals a day: The pace of death stuns Brooklyn Muslims
- Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus
- Bangladesh exports in free fall as pandemic triggers 85pc year-on-year drop in April