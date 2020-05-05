Remdesivir may be approved in Japan on Thursday: health minister
>> Reuters
Published: 05 May 2020 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 11:04 PM BdST
Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir may be approved in Japan for domestic COVID-19 patients when the health ministry's review board is held on Thursday, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.
Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorisation last week by the US Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19, the highly contagious lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, and Gilead filed for fast-track approval in Japan on Monday.
Kato said on a TV news programme on Tuesday if the review board gives its consent, he plans to approve it right away.
"Once imported, we would like to have it used by those who are suffering from serious conditions as soon as possible," Kato said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the new coronavirus infection rate had yet to drop enough to justify ending measures aimed at slowing the outbreak.
Even though Japan has not seen a huge outbreak compared with some global hotspots, there are more than 16,000 recorded cases, including 712 from the cruise ship previously quarantined in Yokohama, and 579 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Tanzania suspends medical chief after leader queries virus data
- US FDA orders companies to submit antibody test data
- EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid coronavirus crisis
- Can natural remedies help you fight the coronavirus?
- Just spit and wait: new coronavirus test offers advantages
- Masks become a flashpoint in the virus culture wars
- Warm weather draws crowds in some cities as parts of US start easing coronavirus lockdowns
- Italians find promise of antibodies remains elusive, for now
- Unconvincing explanations cloud dramatic coronavirus recovery figure in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Shopping malls to reopen on May 10 ahead of Eid
- Bangladesh reports 786 new virus cases in record jump, death toll hits 183
- Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over virus
- Trump administration models predict near doubling of daily death toll in US by June
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
- Bangladesh recruits 2,000 doctors to fight COVID-19 crisis
- Medical board to oversee historian Muntassir Mamoon's treatment for COVID-19
- Police arrest 17 JMB militants in Dhaka
- Bangladesh extends public transport shutdown to May 16 amid coronavirus lockdown
- Tracking the ‘murder hornet’: A deadly pest has reached North America