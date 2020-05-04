EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid coronavirus crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 04 May 2020 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 06:01 PM BdST
The European Union warned on Monday that decisions by some European countries to suspend vaccination of children during the coronavirus epidemic could cause serious problems.
"It is very clear we will get pockets of people, children, who have not been vaccinated," Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told EU lawmakers.
She said most European countries were still providing some of the essential vaccination to children against diseases like measles and poliomyelitis, but also warned that some countries have suspended all vaccinations during the epidemic. She did not name those countries.
