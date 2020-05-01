Home > Health

Coronavirus trial drug Remdesivir's maker hopes for swift FDA approval

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 May 2020 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 06:19 PM BdST

The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, said on Friday he expected the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly over the company's application for approval.

It would try to get the drug to as many people as possible if it was approved, he said.

"We're moving very quickly with the FDA," Daniel O'Day said in an interview with NBC's Today show. "And I expect that they're going to act very quickly."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A scanning electron micrograph provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a dying cell infected with coronavirus particles. The New York Times

Old drugs may help fight virus

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Centre in Fayetteville, Arkansas, US April 6, 2020. REUTERS

Half of US states easing coronavirus restrictions

Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, US, April 29, 2020. REUTERS

Gilead to work with partners to ramp up virus treatment production

Dr Robert Jardine, a resident, checks a patient in a tent at Brooklyn Hospital set up to handle patients waiting to be screened for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, March 23, 2020. (Victor J Blue/The New York Times)

Why days 5 to 10 are important for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, April 8, 2019. Reuters

AstraZeneca, Oxford University team up

Lack of technologists hinders virus tests

A nursing simulation lab at the College of Marin in Kentfield, Calif, March 19, 2020. The New York Times

Panic in the eyes of patients in a NYC COVID unit

2 more policemen die from virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.