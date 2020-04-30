Home > Health

Two more policemen die from coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 12:48 PM BdST

Two more policemen have died from the coronavirus in Bangladesh, taking the death toll from the disease in the law-enforcement agency to three.

Sub-inspector Md Abdul Khalek, 36, and constable Md Ashek Mahmud, 42, died on Thursday, said Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Both were quarantined and tested positive for the COVID-19.

Constable Jashim, another policeman, died from the virus on Tuesday.

 

More to follow

