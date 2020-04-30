Two more policemen die from coronavirus

Two more policemen have died from the coronavirus in Bangladesh, taking the death toll from the disease in the law-enforcement agency to three.

Sub-inspector Md Abdul Khalek, 36, and constable Md Ashek Mahmud, 42, died on Thursday, said Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Both were quarantined and tested positive for the COVID-19. Constable Jashim, another policeman, died from the virus on Tuesday. More to follow