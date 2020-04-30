Gonoshasthaya coronavirus testing kits get government approval for trial
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST
The Directorate General of Drug Administration has permitted Gonoshasthaya Kendra to run trials of its coronavirus testing kits amid debates over the use of rapid tests.
The non-government institute can now run the trials at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh.
“We have been saying from the beginning that the kits’ effectiveness must be examined by a third party. Now Gonoshasthaya has agreed to give the kits to the BSMMU or icddr,b for the trials,” Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the DGDA, told bdnewes24.com.
He said the DGDA had already informed BSMMU and icddr,b about its decision.
Both of them can run the trials but one of them will supervise the process, Mahbubur said.
The DGDA will begin the registration process if the kits pass the trials, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh COVID-19 tests hampered by scarcity of medical technologists
- Bangladesh recruits 7,000 doctors, nurses to combat virus surge
- Inside an NYC COVID unit: ‘patients have panic in their eyes’
- Two more policemen die from coronavirus
- US coronavirus outbreak soon to be deadlier than any flu since 1967
- Data on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
- Key questions go unanswered over COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals
- India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential Oxford coronavirus vaccine doses
- US FDA plans to announce emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
- Gilead’s remdesivir data raises hopes in COVID-19 fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, battling cancer
- Health minister says Bangladesh can ease coronavirus lockdown like US, Italy, France
- India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential Oxford coronavirus vaccine doses
- US FDA plans to announce emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
- Bangladesh reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, cases top 7,500
- After Bangladesh loses first journalist to COVID-19, son says ‘it’s like a bad dream’
- Gilead says remdesivir shows improvement in COVID-19 patients when used early
- Bangladesh man asked jobless Hindus to convert to Islam. He apologises
- Gilead’s remdesivir data raises hopes in COVID-19 fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'