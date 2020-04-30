Home > Health

Gonoshasthaya coronavirus testing kits get government approval for trial

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has permitted Gonoshasthaya Kendra to run trials of its coronavirus testing kits amid debates over the use of rapid tests.

The non-government institute can now run the trials at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh.  

“We have been saying from the beginning that the kits’ effectiveness must be examined by a third party. Now Gonoshasthaya has agreed to give the kits to the BSMMU or icddr,b for the trials,” Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the DGDA, told bdnewes24.com.

He said the DGDA had already informed BSMMU and icddr,b about its decision.

Both of them can run the trials but one of them will supervise the process, Mahbubur said.   

The DGDA will begin the registration process if the kits pass the trials, he added.

