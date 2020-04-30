Home > Health

Bangladesh recruits 7,000 doctors, nurses to combat virus surge

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 03:16 PM BdST

The Public Service Commission has issued a notice for the recruitment of 2,000 doctors from those who passed the 39th Special BCS Exam to the posts of assistant surgeon. 

PSC also recommended recruiting 5,054 senior staff nurses, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The commission recommended the recruitment of nurses as per a requisition request from the Ministry of Public Administration to meet the national emergency of ensuring better health services and combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

