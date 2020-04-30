Bangladesh recruits 7,000 doctors, nurses to combat virus surge
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 03:16 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has issued a notice for the recruitment of 2,000 doctors from those who passed the 39th Special BCS Exam to the posts of assistant surgeon.
PSC also recommended recruiting 5,054 senior staff nurses, according to a statement issued on Thursday.
The commission recommended the recruitment of nurses as per a requisition request from the Ministry of Public Administration to meet the national emergency of ensuring better health services and combating the COVID-19 outbreak.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh recruits 7,000 doctors, nurses to combat virus surge
- Inside an NYC COVID unit: ‘patients have panic in their eyes’
- Two more policemen die from coronavirus
- US coronavirus outbreak soon to be deadlier than any flu since 1967
- Data on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
- Key questions go unanswered over COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals
- India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential Oxford coronavirus vaccine doses
- US FDA plans to announce emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
- Gilead’s remdesivir data raises hopes in COVID-19 fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
- Gilead claims ‘positive data’ to come from NIH trial of remdesivir
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, battling cancer
- Health minister says Bangladesh can ease coronavirus lockdown like US, Italy, France
- India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential Oxford coronavirus vaccine doses
- US FDA plans to announce emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
- Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies after long battle with cancer
- After Bangladesh loses first journalist to COVID-19, son says ‘it’s like a bad dream’
- Bangladesh man asked jobless Hindus to convert to Islam. He apologises
- Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, cases top 7,000 after record daily spike
- Gilead says remdesivir shows improvement in COVID-19 patients when used early