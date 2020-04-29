Home > Health

Gilead says remdesivir shows improvement in COVID-19 patients when used early

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2020 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 07:32 PM BdST

Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early than among those who were treated later, the company said.
Related Stories

The closely-watched drug has moved markets in the past few weeks and on Wednesday broader markets once again rose on the data and Gilead shares also jumped 9%.

In Gilead's study, 62% of patients treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49% of patients who were treated late, the company said.

The trial was testing 397 patients, evaluating the safety and efficacy of five-day and 10-day dosing regimens of remdesivir in hospitalised patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19.

Interest in Gilead's drug have been high as there are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases.

The company also said a separate trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had met the main goal of the study, but it did not provide details on the data.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Virus tests at three more private hospitals

Bed frames are seen inside a convention center that was used as a makeshift hospital to treat patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 9, 2020. REUTERS

Airborne virus found in Wuhan hospitals

A mother walks with her children to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Providence, Rhode Island, US, April 23, 2020. Reuters

3 US children with COVID-19 have rare syndrome

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. Handout via REUTERS.

China lab rejects COVID-19 conspiracy claims

A scientist works in a lab testing COVID-19 samples at New York City's health department, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York US, April 23, 2020. REUTERS

New York maps virus genome to track future outbreaks

Gonoshasthaya’s test kits face questions

FILE -- An ashtray near Grand Central Terminal in New York, Feb. 11, 2015. Experts say if you have ever considered quitting, right now would be a good time to make a determined effort to do so. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)

Smoking increases risk of COVID-19: DGHS

Jim Bello’s lungs as they were on March 14, 2020 during his first X-ray at Massachusetts General Hospital with the white space indicating areas of his lungs that were filled with fluid and inflammatory cells. The New York Times

One COVID patient’s fight to breathe again

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.