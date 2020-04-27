Smoking increases risk of contracting COVID-19, warns Bangladesh health authority

DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana made the call during the daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh on Monday.

“I would like to highlight one thing in particular - those who smoke should give it up because smoking increases the risk of coronavirus infections," she said.

"You can get rid of this risk easily by yourselves. Also, stop drinking beverages which are harmful to your health.”

Nasima also suggested developing healthy eating habits to reduce the risk of infection.

"You should include fruits and vegetables which are rich in vitamin C and zinc in your diet. Do not eat stale or fatty foods.”

Bangladesh registered seven more deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as the body count crossed 150. The tally of infections also jumped to 5,913 after another 497 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.