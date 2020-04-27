Smoking increases risk of contracting COVID-19, warns Bangladesh health authority
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 07:30 PM BdST
The health directorate has urged smokers to give up the habit by pointing out that it increases the risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Related Stories
DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana made the call during the daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh on Monday.
“I would like to highlight one thing in particular - those who smoke should give it up because smoking increases the risk of coronavirus infections," she said.
"You can get rid of this risk easily by yourselves. Also, stop drinking beverages which are harmful to your health.”
Nasima also suggested developing healthy eating habits to reduce the risk of infection.
"You should include fruits and vegetables which are rich in vitamin C and zinc in your diet. Do not eat stale or fatty foods.”
Bangladesh registered seven more deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as the body count crossed 150. The tally of infections also jumped to 5,913 after another 497 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 32 days on a ventilator: one COVID patient’s fight to breathe again
- Mexico all but empties official migrant centres in bid to contain coronavirus
- G20 launches initiative for health tools needed to combat the coronavirus
- After '21 days of hell' New York governor expands coronavirus testing
- Coronavirus antibody tests: Can you trust the results?
- ‘No evidence’ yet that recovered COVID patients cannot be reinfected: WHO
- Hospitals play ‘songs of hope’ as virus patients go home
- Trump’s suggestion that disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus prompts aggressive pushback
- Power of sun is seen as slowing the coronavirus
- Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- ‘My world is shattering’: foreign students stranded by coronavirus
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school
- Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
- Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers